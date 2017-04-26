41776
Thief rams RCMP cruisers

Officers were injured Tuesday when police vehicles were rammed during a traffic stop.

Mission RCMP pulled over a stolen vehicle on Lougheed Highway that then rammed an unmarked police car and white RCMP cruiser, resulting in "a few" members being hurt, CTV reports.

Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

"I saw two police cars – both of them had front-end damage," witness Reece Kopeschny said. "I saw about two dozen officers searching the field."

The vehicle ended up on its side in a ditch, and the suspect ran off into a wooded area. He was taken into custody with the help of a police dog.

– with files from CTV Vancouver 

