Citizen nabs stabber

A citizen is being credited with detaining a stabbing suspect overnight in Vancouver.

Police say a man in his twenties was stabbed just before 9 p.m. on Commercial Drive, near Venables Street.

The victim was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A citizen in the area was able to detain the suspect, who was arrested and remains in custody.

Police are now saying a fight broke out on a BC Transit bus, and eventually spilled out onto the streets.

It is alleged a 15-year-old boy stabbed the victim before the witness was able to intervene.

The victim, a 32-year-old Vancouver man, remains in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

