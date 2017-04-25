Sex offender on the lam

40378

Police are on the hunt for a four-time federal offender.

Joseph Davis, 46, served a four-year sentence for sexual assault and is currently serving a long-term supervision order.

However, Davis is now wanted Canada-wide for violating that order and is currently unlawfully at large.

Police said in December 2007, Davis sexually assaulted a real estate agent in Winnipeg, Man., after luring her to his home.

In 2001, he was convicted of assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement of a female sex trade worker he invited to his residence.

Davis was staying at a halfway house in Vancouver and has failed to report as required.

It is believed he has left the Lower Mainland and is heading eastbound toward Manitoba. He could be driving a 2000 grey, four-door Mercedes C230 with BC plate DE5 64E.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Joseph Davis is asked to call 9-1-1 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

40476