Machete attack by intruder

Photo: CTV

A man broke into a Vancouver Island home and attacked a woman with a machete Tuesday morning, sending her to emergency surgery.

The attack took place in Oak Bay, just east of Victoria.

Two nearby schools were briefly locked down while police looked for the suspect. The man, described as heavier and in his twenties, is still at large.

The woman was in her house alone when the man broke in.

Police are unsure if the attack was random or if the two know each other. The victim, a woman in her forties, remains in surgery, suffering from “significant” injuries to her upper body.

Police tape surrounds the victim's home.

- with files from CTV Vancouver Island