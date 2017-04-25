Senior pelted with rock

Photo: Contributed

A senior citizen was knocked to the ground Monday when someone in a passing vehicle threw a baseball-sized rock at the man.

Police in Duncan are looking for the perpetrator who injured the 67 year old and took off laughing.

The victim was walking about 10:15 p.m. Monday when he heard someone yell at him.

The rock then hit him in the back, throwing him to the ground. The man suffered undisclosed injuries

“This could have been tragic should the rock have hit him in the head,” RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Krista Hobday told CTV.

