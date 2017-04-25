40378
41698

BC  

Murder victim was shot

- | Story: 195390

Police have confirmed a man found dead in a rural park in Richmond Monday suffered gunshot wounds.

RCMP confirmed the information Tuesday, while also identifying the victim as 28-year-old Muzaffer Darwaish, a resident of Richmond.

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, Darwaish was last seen leaving his home the previous evening.

"Mr. Darwaish was known to police, and his death is believed to be targeted," said IHIT spokesperson, Cpl. Meghan Foster.

"It is early in the investigation, but Mr. Darwaish's murder does not appear to be associated to any other homicides, or recent acts of violence."

IHIT is working with Richmond RCMP, the forensic team and the BC Coroner's Service in gathering, and reviewing evidence.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
BC NDP Party
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39730
40027
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Someone made a hoverbike that actually works and it looks awesome

Must Watch
Surely we all definitely thought we’d have flying cars and hoverboards by now. Although those dreams havent come to...
Chris Pratt: ‘I don’t take pictures with fans’
Showbiz
Chris Pratt refuses to take pictures with his fans because he has...
Few things are more ’90s than this extremely ’90s ad for ‘Battletoads’
Must Watch
This ad’s got psycho pigs and turbo thwacking, and...
Elton John recovering from ‘potentially deadly’ bacterial infection
Music
Elton John has been hospitalized with an illness that has forced...
People who have everything figured out
Galleries
It’s ok, these people have everything under control.

38470