Murder victim was shot

Photo: CTV

Police have confirmed a man found dead in a rural park in Richmond Monday suffered gunshot wounds.

RCMP confirmed the information Tuesday, while also identifying the victim as 28-year-old Muzaffer Darwaish, a resident of Richmond.

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, Darwaish was last seen leaving his home the previous evening.

"Mr. Darwaish was known to police, and his death is believed to be targeted," said IHIT spokesperson, Cpl. Meghan Foster.

"It is early in the investigation, but Mr. Darwaish's murder does not appear to be associated to any other homicides, or recent acts of violence."

IHIT is working with Richmond RCMP, the forensic team and the BC Coroner's Service in gathering, and reviewing evidence.