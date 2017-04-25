Fraudster fleeces vacationer

41717
Nobody likes to come home from vacation, but it's even worse when you return home and find your bank account has been drained.

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an alleged fraudster who took thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account.

After returning from vacation, the victim discovered that several purchases and ATM withdrawals had been made.

The financial institution was notified and was able to obtain surveillance photos of the alleged suspect.

Cpl. Scotty Schumann said mail theft was likely the catalyst that allowed the owner of the debit card to be impersonated.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 20-30 years old, 150 pounds, with short, dark hair, a slim build and wearing dark pants and a grey hoody or a black jacket.

“Mail theft is one of the easiest ways for someone to be impersonated,” said Schumann. “With your personal information, fraudsters can even get access to your bank accounts. Pick up your mail daily, or stop delivery while you are away. Diligence is the best protection against identity theft.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

