41463
39499

BC  

2 burned in highrise fire

- | Story: 195362

Two people were badly burned in a Burnaby highrise fire Monday night.

The fire started in the kitchen of a seventh-floor suite about 10:30 p.m.

The residents escaped, but suffered second- and third-degree burns. One is in critical condition at Vancouver General Hospital and the other is in serious condition.

Fire gutted the suite, and flames could be seen roaring from the balcony. Several suites below suffered water damage.

The entire building was evacuated as a precaution.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
BC NDP Party
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39730
40513
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40513


Elton John recovering from ‘potentially deadly’ bacterial infection

Music
Elton John has been hospitalized with an illness that has forced him to scrap a series of Las Vegas shows. Reports suggested the...
People who have everything figured out
Galleries
It’s ok, these people have everything under control.
People who have everything figured out (2)
Galleries
Some serious life pro tips await.
The remarkably complicated process of making s PB&J aboard the International Space Station
Must Watch
You need to tape down your bread and velcro down your lids. Oh,
A bowler broke the world record for the fastest 300 game ever
Must Watch
Ben Ketola rolled 12 strikes in only 86.9 seconds, the same...

38470