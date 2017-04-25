2 burned in highrise fire

Photo: CTV

Two people were badly burned in a Burnaby highrise fire Monday night.

The fire started in the kitchen of a seventh-floor suite about 10:30 p.m.

The residents escaped, but suffered second- and third-degree burns. One is in critical condition at Vancouver General Hospital and the other is in serious condition.

Fire gutted the suite, and flames could be seen roaring from the balcony. Several suites below suffered water damage.

The entire building was evacuated as a precaution.

– with files from CTV Vancouver