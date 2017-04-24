Premier vows lumber fight

Photo: The Canadian Press

Premier Christy Clark stepped away from the campaign trail Monday night to talk about a U.S. decision to begin charging duty on Canadian softwood lumber exports.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced it would begin assessing duty of approximately 20 per cent on softwood exports from Canada into the United States.

Clark, in a statement released after the news was announced, said her message to wood producers, forest workers and their families is simple, "we will fight for you. And, we will not give up."

The premier said the province will press its case and implement an action plan on softwood lumber, including:

Fight the unfounded claims of the U.S. lumber production lobby and the unwarranted and unfair duties placed on Canadian lumber products

Use this preliminary period for B.C. and Canada to reinforce our efforts to reach a fair deal with the United States

Work with U.S. home builders and lumber retailers to demonstrate that Canadian softwood lumber is a critical component of continued U.S. economic growth

Continue to work with the federal government to ensure B.C. forest workers are supported in the event of job impacts

Accelerate our proven actions to diversify our markets and products to further reduce our reliance on the United States.

“The forest industry built this province, and it has a strong future ahead."

"We will only accept a new agreement that works for B.C. We will fight, and we will win – as we have before.”