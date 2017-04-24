41299

BC  

No charges in derailment

- | Story: 195319

There will be no criminal charges in a fatal Vancouver Island train derailment.

The incident Thursday in Woss killed three people and injured two others.

RCMP said Monday the investigation is being turned over to the Transportation Safety Board and WorkSafe BC.

The Western Forest Products log train spilled its load over a two-kilometre stretch in the tiny community.

A safety director for the United Steelworkers union told CTV the injured workers will be OK.

WorkSafe says it investigation into the derailment will likely take months.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41051
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39334


Monday Sports Gifs – April 24, 2017

Galleries
Drive your way through the best sports gifs of the past week!   untitled Guy pulls off insane trickshot Wall is less...
Monday Sports Gifs – April 24, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Time to weigh in.   untitled untitled Kyle Schwarber’s...
A mesmerizing video of a toy train staying on the circular track, thanks to a robot hand
Must Watch
It’s incredibly fascinating to watch the robot hand remove...
No Doubt bassist hopeful for a reunion after ‘indefinite hiatus’
Music
No Doubt bass player Tony Kanal has assured fans the band will...
How to tap a keg if you want the beer to shoot out the side and make a total mess
Must Watch
First, forget to vent your cask. Then, before you hammer the tap...

40875