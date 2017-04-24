No charges in derailment

Photo: CTV

There will be no criminal charges in a fatal Vancouver Island train derailment.

The incident Thursday in Woss killed three people and injured two others.

RCMP said Monday the investigation is being turned over to the Transportation Safety Board and WorkSafe BC.

The Western Forest Products log train spilled its load over a two-kilometre stretch in the tiny community.

A safety director for the United Steelworkers union told CTV the injured workers will be OK.

WorkSafe says it investigation into the derailment will likely take months.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island