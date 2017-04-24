Search for bridge jumper

Photo: RCMP

RCMP are continuing to search for a female who jumped off a bridge in Prince George, Sunday.

A passing driver observed a female with long, blonde hair and slight build jump off the west side of John Hart Bridge about 8 p.m.

“Extensive efforts were made to locate the person,” said Cpl. Craig Douglass.

“Officers and a police service dog searched the shoreline of the Nechako River and various points along the Fraser River that were accessible," he said.

A helicopter was also used to search for the female, but no one was found.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.