30 pets saved from breeder

Dozens of animals have been removed from a puppy breeding operation near Lillooet.

A total of 24 dogs, including puppies, and six cats were all suffering from severe neglect.

A number of animals were rescued earlier this month.

“The dogs were kept in a filthy environment with high levels of ammonia from urine and have serious dental disease and badly matted fur,” said Kent Kokoska, senior animal protection officer for the BC SPCA.

“Some of the dogs were being kept in a chicken coop filled with chicken and dog feces, and one of the dogs and two puppies were being kept in a rodent cage,” he said.

The cats were severely matted and were also living in filthy, hazardous conditions without proper ventilation and light.

The SPCA is continuing to investigate, and charges of animal cruelty may be recommended.

The animals are currently staying at the SPCA facilities in Kamloops and Kelowna.