$300K fentanyl bust

A months-long drug investigation has resulted in the seizure of $300,000 worth of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin.

Search warrants were executed in Surrey and New Westminster, and a number of vehicles and firearms were also seized, along with a large quantity of cash.

New Westminster Police said Monday that "numerous" people have been arrested. They face charges including trafficking in a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Surrey RCMP, Delta Police, Canada Border Services Agency, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team worked with NWPD on the case.

B.C. is on track to hit more than 1,300 fentanyl-related overdose deaths this year.

