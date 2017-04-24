Dead body by river

Photo: CTV

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

Richmond RCMP confirmed they found a body in a park off River Road.

The body they found was a deceased male and police said his death appears to be targeted.

Corp. Dennis Hwang said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been contacted and taken over the investigation.

No further information is being released at this time.

ORIGINAL: 11:30 a.m.

A Richmond nature park is behind police tape following what police are calling a "serious incident."

Access has been blocked to Terra Nova Rural Park, near the children's play area, and a large number of officers have converged on the scene.

A police tent has been set up on the river bank.

Officers at the scene are not commenting on the situation.

– with files from CTV Vancouver