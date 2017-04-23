Third fire in four years

Photo: CTV

A blaze in a Surrey building Saturday night marks the third time that building has gone up in flames in less than four years.

The fire, on the 8300 block of Scott Road in Surrey, was reported to emergency services by Ilham Ali, a nearby resident. When Ali saw the blaze, he and his daughter left their house and called 911.

“It was very scary and we could see all the flames coming towards our house too,” Ali told CTV News.

The same building was last hit with a fire in 2016, with another fire tearing through the house on Boxing Day of 2013.

The first fire caused the evacuation of about 12 people who lived in the building.

Because of those previous fires, firefighters weren’t able to work on the fire from the inside.

“Nobody went inside or into the collapse zones,” Kevin Beenham with the Surrey Fire Service said.

Surrey RCMP is investigating the fire, which reportedly has caused no injuries.

A developer is looking at putting a four-floor building on the lot, according to neighbours.

The Saturday night blaze is just one in a trend of fires in unoccupied buildings, according to Vancouver firefighters.

“We have patrols and we set up … and our fire crews in the area go and check to ensure that houses are boarded up securely,” Beenham said.

The building, reportedly written off from the fire, is now set for teardown.

