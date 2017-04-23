Standoff ends peacefully

Photo: CTV

A Courtenay standoff has come to a “peaceful resolution,” including at least one arrest after two people surrendered to police.

Reports of a man with a gun brought Comox Valley RCMP to Tull Avenue in Courtenay for a two-plus-hour standoff Saturday evening, between about 7 and 9:30 p.m.

“(I was) frightened enough to make sure I locked my doors,” nearby resident Donna Cook told CTV News, adding that she saw officers brandishing rifles around her neighbour’s house.

While two people reportedly surrendered to police, just one arrest has so far been confirmed by RCMP.

Police also drew concern from a drone that was flying around the area during the standoff, which RCMP says could cause safety issues.

“For our tactics it’s really important that we’re able to move around and not necessarily be seen,” said Const. Rob Gardner.

“If that was broadcasted out while we were trying to bring this to a peaceful resolution, it could really change the flow of how it worked out.”

–with files from CTV Vancouver