BC  

Hikers safe after rescue

Two more hikers have the busy North Shore Search and Rescue and the police to thank after being found, and rescued, on Saturday night.

“It was our first time doing (the trail) and we lost our friends and we just felt that things weren’t marked as clearly as possible,” Adam Kurgatnikob, one of the hikers, told CTV News. “I thought to go one way and (the other hiker) wanted to the other way and, next thing you know, we got lost.”

As evening set in, the hikers were able to get a signal and called 911.

An RCMP helicopter looked from above while volunteers with North Shore Rescue began a ground search.

The two were found on Big Cedar Trail at the end of Mountain Highway.

“Big Cedar Trail—which goes up to Kennedy Falls—has gotten a lot of attention online lately and a lot of people seem to want to come up and do this, so we have been getting a number of people getting lost up there,” said Allan McMordie, North Shore Rescue’s search manager.

–with files from CTV News
