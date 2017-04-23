40744
First Nations urged to vote

First Nations leaders are urging their members to get out and vote in the B.C. election.

The First Nations Leadership Council calls the May 9th vote “a critical turning point in which First Nation voters have the potential to significantly shift not only the focus of the election but the outcome as well,” according to a release from the group.

It further states the council is committed to changing the course of First Nation-Crown relations in B.C. in a way that empowers First Nations and results in concrete change for aboriginal children, families and communities.

An information package has gone to all 203 First Nations in the province with a series of questions posed to all provincial parties and the responses, as well as basic voting information from Elections BC.

Members are urged to pose questions to candidates in their ridings.

