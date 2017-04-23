TSB at derailment scene

40744
Transportation Safety Board investigators have arrived at the scene of a fatal logging train derailment on northern Vancouver Island.

The team of two arrived Saturday in Woss, following the accident that claimed three lives and injured two.

They will collect data, interview witnesses and examine the wreckage.

The Western Forest Products train derailed about 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Two workers were killed at the scene as logs tumbled from the rail cars, and a third died in hospital. 

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

