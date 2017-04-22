Photo: CTV

A new fully accessible baseball field for children with disabilities has opened in Vancouver.

“It’s just so rewarding for families because they just already face so many challenges and barriers that to come out and have something to play and be fun is really important and integral, I think, in their development,” parent Corrina Pitacco told CTV Vancouver.

The Hillcrest Park baseball diamond has been overhauled to meet the needs of kids who play Challenger Baseball, a program that provides children with disabilities a chance to participate in the sport.

The project was a partnership between the league Variety Children’s Charity, the Jays Care Foundation --the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays-- and the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation.

The field, the first fully accessible baseball diamond in Canada, includes artificial turf that wheelchairs can travel on and has no raised obstacles, making it safe for everyone.

The field isn’t just for Challenger Baseball. A raised mound and bases can be put in for other leagues and teams.

With files from CTV Vancouver