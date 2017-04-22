Honouring those who help

Photo: File photo

They have saved countless lives while risking their own and B.C.'s ground, air and marine search and rescue organizations are recognizing their more than 4,400 volunteers during National Volunteer Week April 23–29.

The volunteers are represented by Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, the BC Search and Rescue Association and PEP Air.

Across British Columbia, SAR crews are standing by 24 hours a day.

SAR volunteers collectively respond to more than 2,000 incidents every year in B.C., saving many lives.

“National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the tremendous contributions of search and rescue volunteers towards public safety in British Columbia,” said Pat Quealey, CEO of Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue. “We are proud to be part of the vibrant volunteer community across Canada, helping to make our communities safe and strong.”

Chris Kelly, president of the BC Search and Rescue Association said BC’s highly-skilled SAR volunteers devote more than 280,000 hours every year towards training and missions.

“We are driven by a spirit of volunteerism and are pleased to dedicate our time and knowledge to helping the public,” said Kelly.