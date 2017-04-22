In desperate need of help

Photo: Contributed

Emanda Tetreault is hoping someone will be able to save her life.

The 25-year-old single mom has stage 5 chronic kidney failure and is in desperate need of a kidney donor.

And the Vancouver resident has turned to social media in an effort to find that one person who can provide her with the gift of life.

“I was diagnosed almost two years ago and was told that in order to stay alive I had to start dialysis. I have to do dialysis three times a week, for four hours at a time,” she said.

“I write you today with a great sense of urgency. It is my greatest wish to live to see my son grow up. I am O+ and must have someone with O+ or O- blood type.”

Tetreault is asking people to be tested to see if they are a positive match.

“Humbly, I am asking if you or anyone you know might be willing to be tested as a potential living donor,” she said. “I realize that donating a kidney is an incredibly generous act, as well as a major sacrifice. I wish that I did not have to ask anyone to make such a sacrifice, but I am incredibly grateful that this option exists. I need help. And I am not one to beg and ask everyone I know for this kind of help. But this is truly a life and death matter.”

To learn more about the Living Donor Program, or are considering being tested, contact the Vancouver General Hospital Pre-Assessment Transplant Clinic at 1-855-875-5182 ext. 20517.