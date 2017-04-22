41717
41264

BC  

13 years for senior assault

- | Story: 195172

Stephen Thomas Morse has been sentenced to 13 years in jail for a vicious assault on a senior.

The 43-year-old Langley man pleaded guilty to the 2015 assault of a Surrey Senior.

The charges included sexual assault and aggravated assault.

Both Crown Counsel and defence asked for a 13-year sentence, and with credit for time served Morse will spent another decade in prison.

Morse visited the 70-year-old victim's neighbourhood dressed in a disguise that included a wig, and posed as a gas company worker at another home before the assault.

Armed with a knife, he gained access to the victim's home, tied her wrists and bound her face. He demanded cash, her PIN and the access code to a gun safe in her home.

Morse then punched the defenceless woman, leaving her with fractures and permanent brain damage. He then removed some of her clothing and posed her in "sexually compromising positions" while ransacking the house.

The victim managed to free herself and run for help.

"I still do not feel safe in my house," her statement said. Her husband told the court that she still has nightmares, two years after the incident.

- with files from CTV

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
41452
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40969
41370
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41682


When your daughter doesn’t like your singing

Must Watch
Remember folks, don’t be afraid to call parent protection services when this kind of abuse is taking place.
Daily Dose – April 22, 2017
Daily Dose
Take aim at today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – April 22, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
A supersized gallery awaits.
Helen Mirren heaps praise on perfect movie star Ryan Reynolds
Showbiz
Helen Mirren has heaped praise on her Woman in Gold co-star Ryan...
TGIF Gifs – April 21, 2017
Galleries
We’re going full circle with this weeks best gifs!  

40476