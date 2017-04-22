13 years for senior assault

Photo: CTV

Stephen Thomas Morse has been sentenced to 13 years in jail for a vicious assault on a senior.

The 43-year-old Langley man pleaded guilty to the 2015 assault of a Surrey Senior.

The charges included sexual assault and aggravated assault.

Both Crown Counsel and defence asked for a 13-year sentence, and with credit for time served Morse will spent another decade in prison.

Morse visited the 70-year-old victim's neighbourhood dressed in a disguise that included a wig, and posed as a gas company worker at another home before the assault.

Armed with a knife, he gained access to the victim's home, tied her wrists and bound her face. He demanded cash, her PIN and the access code to a gun safe in her home.

Morse then punched the defenceless woman, leaving her with fractures and permanent brain damage. He then removed some of her clothing and posed her in "sexually compromising positions" while ransacking the house.

The victim managed to free herself and run for help.

"I still do not feel safe in my house," her statement said. Her husband told the court that she still has nightmares, two years after the incident.

- with files from CTV