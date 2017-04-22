41697
Was derailment a crime?

Police are investigating the possibility of an intentional criminal act or negligence in a fatal train derailment on Vancouver Island.

Three workers were killed and two remain in hospital after logging cars derailed in the tiny community of Woss.

RCMP combed the scene Friday, stretching two kilometres along the tracks.

“If we determine ultimately that there is criminality, we will retain the lead in that investigation,” senior investigator Dave Hall told CTV. “If we believe it’s related to some other non-criminal incident, we’ll turn that over to the correct authorities.”

The victims were all employees of Western Forest Products.

A locomotive was not involved in the incident, and investigators are looking at whether a line of rail cars got loose and rolled through the hamlet.

The company closed operations on Friday in wake of the incident.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

