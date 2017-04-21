Dog eats needle filled pizza

41614
A warning for dog owners in Vancouver after some dogs consumed discarded pieces of pizza stuffed with sewing needles.

The dangerous food was discovered at Strathcona Park, a popular Vancouver park.

One dog owner told CTV Vancouver she noticed a piece of string hanging from his mouth as he was about to sallow a piece of food.

"I pulled it out and it was a bundled up piece of pizza that had been sewn together," said DJ Larkin.

She threw the piece of pizza out, but came forward after hearing of a similar incident resulted in an injury to another dog.

Larkin said the other dog required surgery to have  needle removed from its throat.

"It's so upsetting," she said, "because it's a really popular park for East Van dog owners.

"I can't imagine any reason to do that except to intentionally injure an animal."

Larkin says she has reported the incidents to both the City of Vancouver and the SPCA. The city is investigating.

She adds she's no longer comfortable taking her dog to the park.

                                                                                                                               ---files from CTV Vancouver

