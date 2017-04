Photo: Twitter - Richard Wesley

There are multiple reports at least one person has died, and several others injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving a Greyhound bus.

The incident occurred earlier this evening on Highway 97 south of Quesnel near the tiny rural community of Kersley.

Reports suggest at least three vehicles were involved, including the bus.

As many as eight people have been taken to hospital.

The highway remains closed to traffic.

More details when they become available.