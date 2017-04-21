Cougars on SkyTrain line

Photo: TransLink

A pair of cougars was spotted trotting along the SkyTrain line in Port Moody, Friday.

The wildcats triggered an intrusion alarm at Inlet Centre Station as they paced along the tracks.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the cats about 4:15 a.m., but they were gone when TransLink staff checked the line before morning service began on the Millennium Line.

Conservation officers were alerted.

A spokesman said animal encounters are more common on the Evergreen line, which runs through less populated parts of Metro Vancouver.

– with files from CTV Vancouver