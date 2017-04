Photo: Facebook

Police say the deaths of two men at a home in Williams Lake is a double homicide.

RCMP say officers discovered the bodies of the men on Tuesday night after being called to the home.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Sellars and 26-year-old Devon Stewart.

Mounties have not released information about the cause of death.

In a news release issued Friday, police ask anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.