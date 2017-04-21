SPCA staff pepper sprayed

Photo: CTV The seized animals were taken to the Surrey SPCA adoption centre.

SPCA staff were pepper sprayed Thursday while removing animals from a Mission farm.

The two dozen animals were "sick and neglected," the agency says.

The owner was arrested after the incident, in which "staff and others on the property were pepper sprayed," the SPCA's Lorie Chortyk told CTV.

Nine pigs, three goats, three turkeys, two alpacas, two horses, a llama, miniature horse, calf and two dogs were seized.

The animals were suffering from malnourishment, parasites, skin and eye conditions, lice and other medical conditions.

Animal cruelty charges are being pursued.

The property was also "strewn with hazardous debris."

– with files from CTV Vancouver