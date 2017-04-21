41677
Third death in derailment

A third person has died following a train derailment in the northern Vancouver Island community of Woss, B.C.

RCMP Cpl. Tammy Douglas confirms the victim died after being transported to hospital.

Dave Rushton, the community's regional elected representative, said Thursday that the rail cars were loaded with logs when they hit a work crew of five people on the tracks.

Douglas says an RCMP investigator is travelling to the scene, about 75 kilometres southeast of Port McNeill and could have more information later today.

A spokesman with the Transportation Safety Board says the board is not involved in the investigation.

The 90-kilometre long Englewood Railway is operated by forestry firm Western Forest Products and is covered by B.C. regulations, so WorkSafeBC will investigate the crash.

