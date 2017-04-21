Rallying around Elena

Photo: Contributed

The call for help has gone out and the community is responding.

In less than 24 hours, more than $11,000 was raised on a Go Fund Me page to help Elena Nodel and her battle with cancer.

“Elena was told her cancer is back, worse than before and is now inoperable and she has less than a year to live. She is only 42 years old. Our family is devastated, and our ten-year old daughter, Maya, still does not know how serious the situation is,” said a statement on the Go Fund Me page.

A year ago, Elena was diagnosed with cervical cancer Stage 1. She remained positive throughout her treatment, but the ordeal left the family financially drained.

“Following a three-month recovery, she was declared clear of any cancer. Even with the help of family and friends this last year has nearly broke us. We used up all our savings, but we thought it was well worth it for Elena could be given a clean bill of health in the end. However, the cancer returned and this time very aggressively. Shortly after we found ourselves at the BC Cancer agency, sitting in a room with a strange doctor, feeling disembodied from the news that Elena’s life will end far too soon.”

The only chance Elena has now is a brutal six-month regiment of chemo treatment. The treatment will not cure the cancer, but will hopefully shrink the tumour enough that it can be operated on.

The family started the Go Fund Me page so they could stay together during the treatment.

“We are asking you to help us, so we are not separated and that I can be there for her to the very end,” wrote her husband.

The Nodel family is hoping to raise $50,000.