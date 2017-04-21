25 sent to ER during 4/20

40745
Health officials in Vancouver report 25 people were taken to hospital emergency departments during the city's 4/20 marijuana celebrations on Thursday.

Six of those were minors, and CTV reports most cases were for over indulgence in edible pot products.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Vancouver Police Department said events at Sunset Beach and the Vancouver Art Gallery were mostly well behaved affairs.

Thousands of people turned out to celebrate the federal government's planned legalization of the drug.

