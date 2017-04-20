Charged in Island murder

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting death of a 34-year-old man in Nanaimo.

RCMP say 30-year-old Brandon Woody also faces a charge of possessing a firearm while prohibited to do so.

The shooting happened at the Howard Johnson Hotel early Wednesday morning.

Const. Gary O'Brien had said officers arrived to find a man dead in the hotel lobby with apparent gunshot wounds.

A man was arrested about an hour after the attack and police said the incident appeared to be targeted.

Mounties say Woody, from Victoria, remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on May 2.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Woody was previously charged in an armed robbery of Tac Del Mar in Kelowna, in 2011.