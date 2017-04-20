Dead body: suspicious

Photo: Google Street View

A body has been found on a rural Forest Service Road in Hope Thursday morning.

Officers located the body after responding to a call about 7:30 a.m.

The integrated homicide Investigation Team has been called in and said they are investigating the death as suspicious.

Officers have surrounded the scene and have it cordoned off until Thursday evening.

Police are working to gather evidence and said no further information would be available at this time.

The gender and age of the person is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-877-551-4448, by email [email protected] or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.