Recreation site closed

Photo: Contributed

Mother Nature has forced the closure of an outdoor recreation site.

The Brennan Creek Recreation Site on the west shore of Adams Lake is closed to all users until further notice due to large expanses of soil that have become heavily saturated with moisture.

Officials said land movement and slumping have occurred in some areas.

The entire recreation site - including all campsites, day use areas and the boat launch - is currently too unstable for public use, so it will remain closed indefinitely until a geotechnical assessment can be completed to determine the full extent of the problem.

The Adams Lake West Forest Service Road that runs above the Brennan Creek Recreation Site currently remains open to vehicle traffic, but all access points to the site have been closed. Signs will be posted nearby to notify motorists and other members of the public about the closure.