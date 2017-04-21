Massive Vaisakhi parade

Photo: File photo

Surrey's Vaisakhi Parade on Saturday will once again be one of the largest Sikh celebrations outside of India.

Last year, more than 500,000 people participated.

"This is my sixth year at the Surrey Vaisakhi, and it is always amazing to see the generosity and spirit of Seva celebrated so openly by the South Asian community,” said RCMP Const. Charanjit Marjara.

Surrey RCMP’s Diversity Unit will have an information booth at the event, with many officers in their traditional red serge.

A number of road closures will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expect delays in the area between 72nd Avenue and 88th Avenue, and Scott Road to King George Boulevard.