4/20 a mellow buzz

Photo: Twitter

The Vancouver Police Department has everything under control at this year’s 4/20 event.

There have not been any serious incidents reported at Sunset Beach or the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Police expect the crowds to dissipate in the early evening.

Officers will remain on site to ensure public safety, and first responders will be on stand by for anyone that may require assistance.

“We are reminding motorists to avoid the area around Sunset Beach, and advising those consuming marijuana not to choose to drive,” said Const. Jason Doucette.

“Additional traffic enforcement officers will be working to keep our roadways safe during and after the events."