Two men killed identified

Photo: Facebook

Police have identified two deceased men found inside a Williams Lake home on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Sellars, 30, and Devon Stewart, 26, were found dead inside the home just before 9 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information on how the men died is available.

Police on scene at the Mackenzie Avenue home said they believe the deaths are suspicious but did not believe the public was at risk.

The North District Major Crime Unit is conducting the investigation.

Many people have posted condolences on Facebook for the two men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-392-6211 or 1-800-222-8477.