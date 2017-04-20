$9.3 million jackpot

Photo: Contributed

Port Moody retirees Kurt and Marlis Gebeshuber won $9.3 million in the April 12, Lotto 6/49 draw.

Kurt is a former meat cutter, and his wife Marlis, is a former postal clerk. The couple hasn't been able to sleep much since they confirmed they held the winning ticket.

“I feel really, really tired,” laughs Marlis. “I think I’ve had about three hours sleep. We still can’t believe it!”

“We always said $1 million would be so nice, so we can fix up the house, and get a new car and truck,” says Kurt. “We don’t plan on moving because we really like our neighbourhood, but we’ll definitely be renovating the entire house and building a brand new greenhouse.”

The couple will share their prize money with their son and extended family, and intend to go on vacation while home renovations are underway.

The winning ticket was purchased at Save On Foods at 2991 Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam.