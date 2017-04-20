PIB woman missing

41431
The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old Penticton Indian Band member who recently moved to the city.

Maria Kruger was last seen around East 7th Avenue and Clark Drive in Vancouver on April 16.

Her family says her lack of contact is out of character and is concerned for her wellbeing, according to Darryl-Jean Cerenzie, who is aiding the search.

She is described as First Nations, 5'5 tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Kruger or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call police, or Cerenzie at 250-462-1332.

with files from CTV Vancouver 

