40378
40258

BC  

Toxin killed belugas

- | Story: 195000

The Vancouver Aquarium says a toxin was the cause of death of two beluga whales last November, but the exact substance couldn't be identified.

The conclusion is the result of a five-month investigation that also determined the toxin was likely introduced by food, water or through human interference.

The aquarium's head veterinarian, Dr. Martin Haulena, says the investigation has helped them understand what happened and how they can help ensure the safety of the mammals in their care.

The aquarium says that is has taken several steps to protect the remaining animals at the aquarium including enhanced food screening, overhauling its water treatment systems and real-time testing of the circulating water.

The aquarium says in a news release it is also significantly updating its security to monitor perimeter access and reduce potential threats of human interference.

The belugas, 21-year-old Qila and her mother, 30-year-old Aurora, died nine days apart last November from what officials said was a mysterious illness.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More BC News

BC
40969
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40645
38601
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41318


Dog Snapchats that are impawsible not to laugh at

Galleries
Dogs don’t exactly know it, but they’re a laugh riot. Though we sometimes catch them doing the strangest and stupidest...
Dog Snapchats that are impawsible not to laugh at (2)
Galleries
Whether your dog has perfect comedic timing, or just happens to...
This is the strangest convertible rooftop we’ve ever seen
Must Watch
Honda CRX del Sols come equipped with a “transtop”
Ewan McGregor piled on the pounds for dual Fargo role
Showbiz
Ewan McGregor piled on the pounds rather than relying on...
Goat parkour is a thing
Must Watch
These goats will put teenagers everywhere to shame.

38273
39499