Ferry spill cleaned up

Results of water samples taken after an oil spill from a ferry in Kootenay Lake should be available Friday.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay says water samples were taken on three separate days after gear oil spilled from the Kootenay Lake Ferry on April 15 near Balfour, northeast of Nelson.

At the time, Interior Health said a 400-metre stretch of shoreline next to the Balfour ferry terminal should be avoided.

A news release from the regional district says the spill has been contained and did not appear to have affected drinking water intakes in the area.

A faulty piece of equipment was removed from the ferry Wednesday, along with a mixture of about 400 litres of oil and water.

The regional district says any sheen still visible on the lake contains very low quantities of oil and experts have advised the sheen will dissipate or has already disappeared.

