Warrant for Creep Catcher

The head of the Surrey Creep Catcher vigilante group says a warrant is out for his arrest.

The warrant was issued after group members confronted a man at Central City Mall Wednesday night, and things got violent.

The man allegedly came to meet a seven-year-old girl. 

"I'll go to jail any day for detaining a guy who comes to meet a 'sexy' seven year old. It's how we do," Laforge wrote on Facebook.

He said the group is going to "step up" its game and obtain security licences and a legal team.

Surrey RCMP have not confirmed the warrant.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

