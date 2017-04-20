Warrant for Creep Catcher

Photo: Facebook
The head of the Surrey Creep Catcher vigilante group says a warrant is out for his arrest.
The warrant was issued after group members confronted a man at Central City Mall Wednesday night, and things got violent.
The man allegedly came to meet a seven-year-old girl.
"I'll go to jail any day for detaining a guy who comes to meet a 'sexy' seven year old. It's how we do," Laforge wrote on Facebook.
He said the group is going to "step up" its game and obtain security licences and a legal team.
Surrey RCMP have not confirmed the warrant.
