Derailment in town centre

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.
Western Forest Products says the train involved in this morning's derailment is one belonging to the company.
The company is co-operating with authorities, it says.
UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.
At least two people are said to be seriously injured in the train derailment.
One person is being transported to hospital via ambulance, and another by air.
ORIGINAL: 11 a.m.
A train has derailed north of Campbell River, on Vancouver Island.
The derailment happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the downtown core of the small community of Woss.
It’s not known if anyone was injured or what caused the derailment.
â€‹Three ambulances and an air ambulance are on scene, CTV reports.
