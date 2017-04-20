41697
Derailment in town centre

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.

Western Forest Products says the train involved in this morning's derailment is one belonging to the company.

The company is co-operating with authorities, it says.

UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.

At least two people are said to be seriously injured in the train derailment.

One person is being transported to hospital via ambulance, and another by air.

ORIGINAL: 11 a.m.

A train has derailed north of Campbell River, on Vancouver Island.

The derailment happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the downtown core of the small community of Woss.

It’s not known if anyone was injured or what caused the derailment.

â€‹Three ambulances and an air ambulance are on scene, CTV reports.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

