Buried under logs

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.
The cause of the accident is being investigated, but early reports indicate a crew on the tracks was buried beneath logs when rail cars crashed into them.
UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.
A coroner has been dispatched to the scene of this morning's train derailment on Vancouver Island.
That would imply there was a death in the incident.
The Western Forest Products train was carrying company personnel and lumber.
UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.
Western Forest Products says the train involved in this morning's derailment is one belonging to the company.
The company is co-operating with authorities, it says.
UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.
At least two people are said to be seriously injured in the train derailment.
One person is being transported to hospital via ambulance, and another by air.
ORIGINAL: 11 a.m.
A train has derailed north of Campbell River, on Vancouver Island.
The derailment happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the downtown core of the small community of Woss.
It’s not known if anyone was injured or what caused the derailment.
â€‹Three ambulances and an air ambulance are on scene, CTV reports.
– with files from CTV Vancouver Island