2 dead in derailment

Photo: CTV/Chopper 9

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the accident is under investigation but early reports indicate a crew was on the tracks when the rail cars approached without warning.

Cpl. Tammy Douglas says it took a significant effort by rescue crews to deal with those who were trapped in the derailment.

At the section of track where the accident occurred, the rail cars are not connected to train engines, Dave Rushton, the community's regional elected representative said in an interview.

The area is a transfer zone where the loaded rail cars pass through before being connected to locomotives and moved to sawmills elsewhere, he said.

"Somehow the cars got away and ran down the track, and, of course, it's downhill," said Rushton. "It's all gravity feed. They ended up right in behind our community here. It's amazing there wasn't more damage done."

Rushton said a backhoe loader, a speeder car and the workers were on the track when the accident occurred. A speeder car is a rail vehicle used to transport workers on rail tracks.

The train is operated by Western Forest Products, one of the area's major employers.

— with files from The Canadian Press.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

RCMP confirm two people are dead and three are injured in the train derailment.

An investigation into the incident has begun, including the RCMP, Coroners Service, Transportation Safety Board and WorksafeBC.

In a press release, Western Forest Products said: "We are saddened to report an incident with a train derailment in Woss, BC this morning. The train was carrying Western Forest Products’ personnel and materials. The safety and security of our staff and the communities where we work are paramount."

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, but early reports indicate a crew on the tracks was buried beneath logs when rail cars crashed into them.

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

A coroner has been dispatched to the scene of this morning's train derailment on Vancouver Island.

That would imply there was a death in the incident.

The Western Forest Products train was carrying company personnel and lumber.

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.

Western Forest Products says the train involved in this morning's derailment is one belonging to the company.

The company is co-operating with authorities, it says.

UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.

At least two people are said to be seriously injured in the train derailment.

One person is being transported to hospital via ambulance, and another by air.

ORIGINAL: 11 a.m.

A train has derailed north of Campbell River, on Vancouver Island.

The derailment happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the downtown core of the small community of Woss.

It’s not known if anyone was injured or what caused the derailment.

â€‹Three ambulances and an air ambulance are on scene, CTV reports.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island