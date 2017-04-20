Snow blasts Connector

Photo: DriveBC View from the Pennask Summit

This morning's rainfall in the valley bottom has brought another big blast of winter weather at the higher elevations.

One motorist has called into Castanet to warn motorists not to travel the Okanagan Connector between the Okanagan and Merritt unless you are prepared for snowy conditions.

He told Castanet trucks are having to chain up between Brenda Mines and Pennask Summit.

"I have a 4X4, and I'm having a difficult time with that," he said.

"The real shame is it looks like there hasn't even been a plow along here. Definitely a weather warning to not travel it if you don't have to until they get their snow removal equipment out here."

The worst of the weather appears to be along the Okanagan Connector itself. Webcam images along the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope show some snow falling but roads mainly bare and wet.