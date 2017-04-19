41607
38367

BC  

Minimum security for killers

- | Story: 194935

The warden at Mission Institution is defending the use of minimum-security prisons for convicted killers.

This just days after Robert Dezwaan of Kelowna walked away from the Fraser Valley prison. He was apprehended one day after his escape.

Dezwaan was convicted of killing 16-year-old Cherish Oppenheim in Merritt in 2001.

Warden Barb Van Vugt admitted Wednesday there’s nothing preventing inmates from leaving.

"There's a defined perimeter, there's an out-of-bounds zone, but there's no physical security," Van Vugt told CTV.

He said only inmates nearing the end of their sentences and deemed a low risk to public safety are held there.

"We rely on psychology reports to assess risk in terms of risk for future violence. We assess how they conducted themselves institutionally, and what kind of program they completed, and only then would we assess them as a low risk to public safety."

Dezwaan was denied parole and rated a high risk to reoffend just last year.

The regional vice president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers says there's little guards can do.

"Anyone could really walk," Derek Chin told CTV. "We don't really have a say in it."

– with files from CTV Vancouver

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
40625
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40301
39806
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40869


Bored Elon Musk has the best invention ideas

Galleries
If you thought Elon Musk was smart, you haven’t met his alternate Twitter personality – Bored Elon Musk.
Bored Elon Musk has the best invention ideas (2)
Galleries
Bored Elon Musk may not be the CEO of any major corporation, but...
This Italian bank accepts wheels of parmesan cheese as collateral for loans
Must Watch
The bank uses a special cheese warehouse basically a cheese...
Katy Perry: ‘Therapy has changed my life’
Music
Katy Perry has credited therapy for changing her life. The...
Weird Wednesday – April 19, 2017
Galleries
Weird Wednesday is putting the fun back in funeral this week!

35755