Minimum security for killers

The warden at Mission Institution is defending the use of minimum-security prisons for convicted killers.

This just days after Robert Dezwaan of Kelowna walked away from the Fraser Valley prison. He was apprehended one day after his escape.

Dezwaan was convicted of killing 16-year-old Cherish Oppenheim in Merritt in 2001.

Warden Barb Van Vugt admitted Wednesday there’s nothing preventing inmates from leaving.

"There's a defined perimeter, there's an out-of-bounds zone, but there's no physical security," Van Vugt told CTV.

He said only inmates nearing the end of their sentences and deemed a low risk to public safety are held there.

"We rely on psychology reports to assess risk in terms of risk for future violence. We assess how they conducted themselves institutionally, and what kind of program they completed, and only then would we assess them as a low risk to public safety."

Dezwaan was denied parole and rated a high risk to reoffend just last year.

The regional vice president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers says there's little guards can do.

"Anyone could really walk," Derek Chin told CTV. "We don't really have a say in it."

