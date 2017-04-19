Multiple same-day marriage

Photo: The Canadian Press Winston Blackmore returns to court after a lunch break in Cranbrook, Tuesday.

Dozens of marriage certificates, some citing two wedding ceremonies occurring on the same day, were entered as evidence today at the trial of a fundamentalist church leader charged with polygamy in British Columbia.

Winston Blackmore is the head of a religious group in Bountiful, a community in southeast B.C. where residents are known for practising a faith that condones plural marriage.

Blackmore is accused of marrying 24 women and is standing trial with James Oler, who an indictment says has four wives.

Each is charged with one count of polygamy at the trial in Cranbrook.

Both men served as bishops in Canada for the Utah-based Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints, which is often referred to as the FLDS.

Marriage records presented in court today were seized in 2008 when police raided the church's Yearning for Zion Ranch in Texas.

Nick Hanna, a Texas ranger involved in obtaining about 700 boxes of evidence from the ranch, presented the marriage certificates in court.