41431
40258

BC  

Multiple same-day marriage

- | Story: 194913

Dozens of marriage certificates, some citing two wedding ceremonies occurring on the same day, were entered as evidence today at the trial of a fundamentalist church leader charged with polygamy in British Columbia.

Winston Blackmore is the head of a religious group in Bountiful, a community in southeast B.C. where residents are known for practising a faith that condones plural marriage.

Blackmore is accused of marrying 24 women and is standing trial with James Oler, who an indictment says has four wives.

Each is charged with one count of polygamy at the trial in Cranbrook.

Both men served as bishops in Canada for the Utah-based Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints, which is often referred to as the FLDS.

Marriage records presented in court today were seized in 2008 when police raided the church's Yearning for Zion Ranch in Texas.

Nick Hanna, a Texas ranger involved in obtaining about 700 boxes of evidence from the ranch, presented the marriage certificates in court.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
41500
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41500
40869
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40873


Bored Elon Musk has the best invention ideas

Galleries
If you thought Elon Musk was smart, you haven’t met his alternate Twitter personality – Bored Elon Musk.
Bored Elon Musk has the best invention ideas (2)
Galleries
Bored Elon Musk may not be the CEO of any major corporation, but...
This Italian bank accepts wheels of parmesan cheese as collateral for loans
Must Watch
The bank uses a special cheese warehouse basically a cheese...
Katy Perry: ‘Therapy has changed my life’
Music
Katy Perry has credited therapy for changing her life. The...
Weird Wednesday – April 19, 2017
Galleries
Weird Wednesday is putting the fun back in funeral this week!

37436