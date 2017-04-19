40744
40399

BC  

Waving gun at cars

- | Story: 194909

UPDATE: 4:00 P.M.

Officers have conducted an exhaustive search of the area and were not able to locate the suspicious woman.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area is asked to call 9-1-1.

Police are looking for a woman seen waving a gun at traffic on a busy Vancouver street Wednesday afternoon.

The VPD received reports of the woman waving what was thought to be a gun at passing cars on Oak Street, near Devonshire Crescent, about 1:30 p.m.

Several officers are patrolling the area to locate the suspect.

Schools and hospitals in the area have been notified, and are taking their own safety precautions.

Castanet will provide more details as they become available.

Send your news, photos and video to [email protected]

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
BC NDP Party
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39830
41681
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40600


Bored Elon Musk has the best invention ideas

Galleries
If you thought Elon Musk was smart, you haven’t met his alternate Twitter personality – Bored Elon Musk.
Bored Elon Musk has the best invention ideas (2)
Galleries
Bored Elon Musk may not be the CEO of any major corporation, but...
This Italian bank accepts wheels of parmesan cheese as collateral for loans
Must Watch
The bank uses a special cheese warehouse basically a cheese...
Katy Perry: ‘Therapy has changed my life’
Music
Katy Perry has credited therapy for changing her life. The...
Weird Wednesday – April 19, 2017
Galleries
Weird Wednesday is putting the fun back in funeral this week!

38899
39499