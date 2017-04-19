Waving gun at cars

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 4:00 P.M.

Officers have conducted an exhaustive search of the area and were not able to locate the suspicious woman.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area is asked to call 9-1-1.

Police are looking for a woman seen waving a gun at traffic on a busy Vancouver street Wednesday afternoon.

The VPD received reports of the woman waving what was thought to be a gun at passing cars on Oak Street, near Devonshire Crescent, about 1:30 p.m.

Several officers are patrolling the area to locate the suspect.

Schools and hospitals in the area have been notified, and are taking their own safety precautions.

